Ghana: Danger Looms in Tamale As Gunmen Shoot Chief, 4 Others ... Renewed Chieftaincy Disputes

Tamale — A chief and four others suffered gunshots wounds following an attack on a chief's palace in Dakpeme-fong in Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region by unknown assailants.

The chief, Dakpema Baawa Fuseini, and the four others were shot by the gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

Gunmen stormed the Dakpema Naa's palace at dawn and shot indiscriminately into the crowd, resulting in injuries of the Dakpema and four other persons.

Though the cause of the attack was yet to be known, it was believed to be associated with the recent impasse between the Dakpema and other chiefs in the metropolis.

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

"This morning, the police' attention was drawn to a shooting incident at the Dakpema palace, and according to eyewitnesses about 15 gunmen on board a Toyota Hillux pick up arrived at the palace and fired indiscriminately," he stated.

The crime officer said the chief, who was shot in the stomach and head, and other four persons were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Supt. Ananga indicated the chief and the other injured persons were responding to treatment, adding that no arrest had been made, but the police was carrying out investigations.

The crime officer stated that the regional police command had dispatched security personnel to the Dakpema palace to prevent any disturbances or violence.

There has been a misunderstanding between Dakpema Fuseini and other chiefs over who was the rightful Paramount chief of Tamale metropolis, creating tension in the metropolis.