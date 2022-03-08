Ghana: 'Bagbin Is Least-Travelled Speaker'

The Parliamentary Service has stated that Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, is the least-travelled of all previous speakers within the first 14 months of their tenure.

According to the Service, the constant focus on the Speaker's trips abroad while there is silence on the travels of other members of government was unfair and puts the Speaker up for ridicule.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, in Accra, yesterday said"What is intriguing is the focus on Mr Speaker's travel and the efforts at exaggerating the cost. Meanwhile, there is complete silence on the travels of other members of government, the frequency of which is far higher than that of the Speaker.

"Even within the hierarchy of Parliament, there are members of the leadership whose frequency of travel is far higher than that of Mr Speaker."

The statement said "It is also on record that Right Honourable Bagbin in his 14 months as Speaker is the least travelled of all previous Speakers within the same time frame".

It said the clarification by the Service was in reaction to media reports concerning the Speaker's latest travel to Dubai for medical review.

Among other claims, the reports said Mr Bagbin was on the trip with his children, and he would collect allowance of US$1000 as per diem and the wife would take US$800 as per diem.

Dismissing the reports, the statement said the Speaker did not travel with any of his children and has never done that since he became the head of the legislature.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Travel expenses of Mr Speaker's trip to Dubai is in accordance with what is prescribed for the Speaker of Parliament long before Rt Hon. Bagbin became Speaker, and also for analogous members of government such as the President, Vice President and the Chief Justice.

"The figures quoted in the story as per diem are false. The Speaker has no hand in the computation of his per diem and it is available as part of the official records of the State," the statement said.

It continued: "For the purpose of clarification, Mr Speaker travelled with the medical doctor in charge of the Parliamentary Health Centre, his spouse as carer and two other officials of Parliament as the least in practice. There is no advance party, no children, and certainly no other member on his entourage."

The statement adviced the general public to see in the 'false' reports the political mischief that is intended and ignore such publications with the contempt they deserve.