Ghana: 64 Stranded Ghanaian Students Arrive Home From Ukraine

Sixy-four more Ghanaian students who fled the ongoing war in Ukraine yesterday arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

The first batch made up of 55 students touched down from Romania around 7:30 am while the second group, comprising nine persons, arrived from Hungary at about 12: 05 in the afternoon.

They are the 8th and 9th batch of evacuees brought home over so far, bringing to more than 100, the number of Ghanaian nationals saved from the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

A delegation including the government's spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah and Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Professor Akwasi Osei received the students.

Mr Boakye-Danquah re-affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that all students who avail themselves are evacuated and reunited with families in Ghana.

He said the government was considering various options on how they could continue their education either in the universities in the country or in other countries as offered.

He said one of the challenges they had faced in evacuating the students was that some of them would accept to return but on the day of departure they would not make themselves available.

Prof. Osei said the Authority would provide psychological support to the students to help them overcome the trauma they might have experienced due to the tragic incident they witnessed in Ukraine.