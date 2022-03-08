Namibia: Hero's State Funeral for Ngatjizeko

The honour of a hero's state funeral has been conferred on former trade minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko.

This was announced by president Hage Geingob yesterday.

Ngatjizeko died on 5 March at the age of 69 in Windhoek.

The remains of the late Ngatjizeko will be interred on a date and place to be agreed with in consultation with the family, Geingob said.

The head of state described the former minister and member of parliament as a dedicated freedom fighter, an affable colleague and member of the Namibian Cabinet who served the people of Namibia with great passion, distinction and commitment.

Ngatjizeko was born at Otjohorongo near Omaruru in the Erongo region and attended Augustineum Secondary School in Windhoek.