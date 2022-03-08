Namibia: Nakathila Has Learnt Vegas Lesson

JEREMIAH Nakathila says victory is non-negotiable when he returns to Las Vegas to face former super-featherweight champion Miguel 'El Alacrán' Berchelt on 26 March.

That's because the Namibian (22-2, 18 KO) has learnt from his previous foray into the mecca of boxing in June last year when he was well beaten by American Shakur Stevenson.

History will not repeat itself against his Mexican rival (38-2, 34 KO) in their 10-round headline event, he vowed.

"We know how much it costs to win," the MTC Sunshine Academy star told reporters yesterday.

The points defeat to Stevenson, who has since gone on to add the WBO junior lightweight title to his WBO featherweight strap, afforded Nakathila the opportunity to gauge his level.

The 32-year-old former WBO Africa junior lightweight and WBO Global titlist hopes to score the upset and a spot among the lightweight elites.

"In boxing, that is not a loss. You just learn more. For me, I didn't even feel like I lost. So, I just learned that fighting at this level . . . how much I have to do to win. That's what I'm going to do in this fight," Nakathila said.

"In boxing you never stop learning until your last fight. You learn in each and every fight.

"It's an amazing opportunity to fight Berchelt. Given our styles, it will make for a highly entertaining fight. This is my lightweight debut, and I'm looking forward to my first win against a highly rated former champion," he said.

Berchelt is looking to pick up the pieces after a disastrous knockout loss to Oscar Valdez last year, which ended a lengthy reign as the number-one 130-pounder on the planet and prompted a move up in weight.

"I am ready to turn the page and show the fans I have what it takes to become a two-division world champion," Berchelt told boxing publication Bad Left Hook last week.

"The Valdez fight is in the past, and my focus is on Nakathila and a lightweight world title in 2022."

Namibian boxing continues to punch well above its weight relative to population size and resources at its disposal, said MTC Sunshine founder Nestor Tobias.

Landing a high-profile fight in a notoriously hard-to-crack United States scene is in itself an achievement that should not be overlooked.

"It's not easy to get a fight of this magnitude at that level in Las Vegas to fight a former world champion in the main bout. So, that is already a big achievement," Tobias said.

"Some people will try to paint things differently, that when we go outside we always fail.

"Let me tell you one thing, if I check the academy profile, we are more successful outside than in Namibia," he said.

"We won three world titles. For a small country like Namibia, in terms of the small population and budget we have, to produce three world champions in 10 years is a big achievement. I'm proud of that," Tobias said.

Namibia is not blessed with the riches or deep pool of talent to constantly produce elite level fighters, he said.

However, the few that manage to mix it with boxing royalty should be celebrated.

Both Nakathila's losses were abroad.

His first was a controversial majority decision defeat to Russian Evgeny Chuprakov for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super featherweight title in Ekaterinburg.

He hopes to make it third time lucky on the big stage.

"It's not to say he's lucky. He's got a good team behind him, and he's doing very good himself. He's going back there to fight in the main bout again," said Tobias.

Nakathila can count on primary sponsor MTC's full backing, the firm's corporate affairs manager, John Ekongo, said.

"The calibre of [the upcoming] fight indeed tells you what we are able to achieve together when we support each other," Ekongo said.

"Nakathila can attract the best in the industry. On that score, we're really proud. We wish his team well. We're hoping you do us proud."