The gut-wrenching sound of two vehicles colliding at the intersection of Theo-Ben Gurirab Street and 7th Road in Walvis Bay stirred residents from their homes shortly before 08h00 today.

The crash saw a black Volkswagen hatchback colliding with an oncoming taxi.

There were several passengers in the taxi.

The force of the collision resulted in the Volkswagen ending up embedded in a nearby garden wall.

No one was seriously injured.