Rwanda: APR, RRA Crowned Memorial Kayumba Tournament Champions

7 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The Memorial Kayumba tournament concluded in Huye on Sunday, with APR Volleyball Club and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) crowned champions in male and female categories respectively.

The annual tournament is organised in memory of former Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare (GSOB) head teacher Emmanuel Kayumba who played an instrumental role in the development of volleyball in Rwanda.

In the men's category, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) which had previously won the tournament in 2020, failed to retain the trophy after losing the final to APR VC by 3 sets to one.

REG got off to a bright start in the final by winning the opening set by 25-21, but the army side bounced back and won the three consecutive sets with 25-23, 25-20 and 25-23.

In the women's category, RRA beat RP IPRC-Kigali 3-0 sets (25-15, 25-17 and 25-20) to retain the trophy they last won in 2020.

Meanwhile, second division side GSOB were knocked out of the competition, despite playing before their home fans, following a 3-0 set defeat (24-26, 24-26, 23-25) to College Christ Roi in the semi-final.

Christ Roi went on to beat Petit Seminaire 3-2 sets in a hard-fought victory over Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis (21-25, 28-26, 23-25, 28-26, 17-15) to take home the trophy.

After the tournament, APR's Venuste Gatsinzi and Françoise Yankurije won the player of the tournament prizes in the men and women's categories.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X