Zimbabwe: MDC-T Activist Arrested for Defacing CCC Campaign Posters

8 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

An MDC-T supporter has appeared in court on charges of violating the Electoral Act after he allegedly defaced campaign posters for a Citizens For Coalition Change CCC National Assembly candidate in Epworth.

Adam Kazembe (55) allegedly defaced campaign posters for CCC Member of Parliament (MP) candidate in Epworth, Earthrage Kureva.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who remanded him out of custody on ZW$5 000 bail.

It is alleged that an CCC activist happened to be present when Kazembe and other three accomplices were in the midst of tearing down the CCC posters near Domboramwari Primary School in Epworth.

The matter was reported to the police on March 4, resulting in Kazembe's arrest

