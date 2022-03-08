Liberia: ANC Lawyers Seek to Discredit State Witness

Defense Lawyers in the trial involving the Alternative National Congress (ANC) are seeking to discredit the state witness Theodore Momo that he lied under oath about the alteration of the then Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document.

ANC political leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings is on trial for criminal charges based on accusations by his fellow opposition leader Mr. Benoni Urey and the All Liberian Party (ALP) that he and his ANC allegedly tampered with the framework agreement of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and attached his (Urey's) signature to a photocopy version.

Last week, witness Momo alleged in court that the CPP framework document was altered and that the ANC Political Leader had admitted to the claim by All Liberian Party (ALP).

ANC Defense Lawyers on Monday, March 7, took on witness Theodore Momo in a major cross-examination of his testimony in court. Defense Lawyers questioned witness Momo whether the CPP framework document was signed through Zoom or signed physically with "wet pen" by Political leaders of the four constituent parties.

Witness Momo said the four Political leaders signed through social media, Zoom at separate locations, in spite of concerns amongst them about the need for clarity, revision and validation of the CPP framework document.

Witness Momo said Senator Lawrence signed the CPP framework document for the Liberty Party in Grand Bassa County, Mr. Benoni Urey signed the document for the ALP at his corporate office in Monrovia, Mr. Joseph Boakai signed the document for the Unity Party at his resident office in Paynesville, while the Political Leader Mr. Alexander Cummings signed for the ANC at his residence in Monrovia.

Cross-examination of the first state witness Momo was interspersed with a series of objections by State Prosecutors led by the Solicitor General that the Defense Lawyers' questions were intended to entrap their witness, who has testified in the last three days of trial.