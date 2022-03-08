Kenya: Mwingi Residents Decry Environment Degradation Due to Illegal Sand Harvesting

8 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mwingi — Mwingi residents have decried destruction of roads and water reservoirs in water following rampant illegal sand harvesting which has been taking place at rivers in Mwingi region, Kitui County with zero action being taken to hold culprits responsible.

According to a resident of Nguutani in Mwingi Geoffrey Sammy, illegal sand harvesting has left huge losses in Kitui County compared to the benefits accrued.

Sammy lamented that hundreds of lorries from other counties have been harvesting sand at local rivers, leading to huge destruction of the environment, despite Kitui governor and other local leaders having recently declared that sand harvesting in the county illegal.

Pastor Alex Kaunga, a resident of Kavaini, said that the huge lorries ferrying sand from Kivou River in Mwingi central have led to enormous destruction of the Mwingi Garissa highway which is currently being repaired.

He urged the national government to intervene and control the weight being carried by the lorries as most were ferrying sand past the prescribed capacity, thus damaging roads in the process.

John Muthui, a resident of Mwingi Central also decried that residents were now trekking for kilometers in search of water since the water reservoirs have been interfered with due to the sand harvesting.

Recently, Migwani Sub County Police Commander Kazungu Charo stopped sand harvesting at Luli River in Nguutani and Migwani areas in Mwingi West constituency following residents' outcry over mass destruction of the environment.

The SCPC ordered the people who were undertaking the illegal business to keep off from rivers and warned them of stern action if they continued with the sand harvesting at the river. - Kna

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X