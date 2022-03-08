Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe Gets Lucrative Zimsec Deal

The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) is hiring former First Lady Grace Mugabe's elite private school to accommodate examiners marking Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations in a deal sources say could worth a fortune.

Traditionally, the examinations board makes use of publicly funded educational institutions.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com Monday that examiners are housed at the controversially established Amai Grace Mugabe School in Mazowe for more than a month.

It also emerged that Zimsec has another deal with the Zaoga owned, Ezekiel Guti University (Zegu) in Bundura, having shunned the Bindura University of Science Education (Buse).

Zimsec Public relations manager, Nicky Dhlamini Moyo confirmed the developments in an interview Monday saying there was nothing amiss about the arrangement.

"We occasionally use private Universities and entities who offer requisite facilities. It would be good to note that in Mashonaland Central marking was at Zegu, a private church-owned university and at Amai Mugabe school," Dhlamini said.

"Our criteria for venue selection is uniform for all institutions. We do not isolate institutions based on them being private or state-owned. As an examinations council, we look for availability, facilities, and affordability amongst other imperative things."