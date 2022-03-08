Kenya: Women in Nairobi Demonstrate Over Assault of Female Motorist

Nairobi — A group of women on Tuesday held a demonstration in Nairobi to protest the assault of a woman motorist along Forest Road last week by boda boda riders.

The women began their protest march at Uhuru Park to Jogoo house where they presented a petition to the Inspector General's office to seek reassurance of their protection from all forms of harassment.

They have called for a special taskforce to be created to regulate boda boda operators.

According to the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), there have been similar incidences since 2019.

More to follow...