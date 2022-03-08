Kenya: Haji Says Awaiting Police File to Authorize Prosecution of Forest Road Gang

Nairobi — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday said it was awaiting the completion of investigations by the police to commence prosecution of those responsible for the assault of a woman in the Forest Road incident.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said the incident was unfortunate and that women and girls deserve to be protected and not subjected to such inhumane and degrading treatment.

"The ODPP strongly condemns this barbaric act and we await the completion of investigations by the police in order to commence prosecution of those culpable," the chief prosecutor stated.

Haji further cautioned the public against taking the law into their hands thereby infringing the rights of others.

According to Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, 229 boda boda riders have been arrested as part of an operation in search of the real culprits who attacked the female motorist.

Mutyambai said 913 motor cycles had also been seized.

The operation was launched following a viral video in which riders were seen attacking a female motorist on Wangari Mathai Road, formerly known as Forest Road.

In the video circulated widely, the woman can be heard screaming with no help coming her way even as the rowdy riders manhandled her.

For the better part of Monday, the incident was trending on social media where users asked police to take immediate action and lock the culprits behind bars.