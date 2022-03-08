Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 13 Million Jabs Given So Far

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 795 people got COVID-19 jabs on March 7 out of 77,512 who received text message invites, the Health Ministry said.

Ministry's figures revealed that 532 people were administered the first shot out of 55,196 who received text message invites, 79 got the second shot (out of 625), 175 received the booster (out of 21,655) and 9 got the travel shot (out of 36).

This took the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,337,227 (4,663,324 got two doses and 1,673,903 got only one shot as the vaccine requires a single dose or they have already been infected before).

13,011,811 jabs have been given so far, including 7,164,763 first shots, 4,663,324 second shots, 1,151,764 boosters and 31,960 travel shots, the ministry added.