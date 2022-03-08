Kenya: KCPE Candidate Writes Day 1 Exams in Maternity Ward

8 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nandi Hills — A 16-year-old girl is writing her Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE) which commenced Monday in the maternity ward at Nandi Hills Sub County Hospital after delivering an underweight child last week.

The young mother who delivered the child at 28 weeks could not be discharged because the infant is in an incubator and is being monitored by the health officers.

Sub County Director Education Bernard Manyasi said arrangements have been made to ensure examination papers are delivered to the candidate.

Speaking at the hospital, medical superintendent Dr Joseph Kangor confirmed that the girl is in a stable condition tackling her examinations adding that they have provided what is required to ensure nothing hinders her from doing them as intended.

At the same time Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shambi has asked politicians not to play loud music near school saying it interfered with the concentration of candidates and asked police officers to stay vigilant and report any kind of interruption from various aspirants.

In Vihiga County Director of Education (CDE) Hellen Nyang'au has called on the head teachers to provide a conducive environment to enable the candidates perform well.

She said a total of 19,857 candidates will sit for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in the county.

More than 30,000 candidates will sit for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in Siaya County, with the area county commissioner, Mohammed Barre assuring both the candidates and examination officials of maximum security.

Speaking at Siaya county headquarters during the distribution of examination papers this morning, Barre, who was accompanied by the county director of education, Nelson Sifuna and deputy county commissioner Enock Nyarango, called for diligence amongst the education officials, adding that malpractices will not be allowed. - Kna

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X