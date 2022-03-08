Namibia: Strong Starts for NCS, Tigers

DEFENDING champions Namibia Correctional Services and Tigers got off to strong starts as the MTC Namibian Netball Premier League got underway at the Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek over the weekend.

They both beat Young Stars and a new team from Northern Namibia, Northern Fly Ballers comprehensively, to go to the top of the log, with NCS leading Tigers by a solitary goal on goal difference.

There were also winning starts for Africat Lions, Mighty Gunners and a new team, Otjo Nampol from Otjiwarongo, who also recorded two victories each.

NCS went to the top of the log on goal difference after beating Young Stars 66-24 on Saturday and Northern Fly Ballers 71-29 on Sunday.

In Saturday's match they led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter, 33-10 by the second and 48-16 by the third, before closing out a comfortable 66-24 victory.

On Sunday they faced a new team in the Premier League, Northern Fly Ballers from Northern Namibia, and started off with a bang as they raced into a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.

By half time they were leading 39-13 and by the third quarter it was 56-19, and although Northern Fly Ballers made a bit of a comeback in the final quarter, the result was never in doubt.

NCS now lead the log on four points and a goal difference of +84, but arch-rivals Tigers are breathing down their neck, just one goal behind on goal difference.

On Saturday they beat Northern Fly Ballers 62-26, after leading 15-7, 31-10 and 44-17 at the end of the first three quarters, and on Sunday, they beat Young Stars 66-19, after leading 18-3, 34-6 and 47-12 after the first three quarters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mighty Gunners went third on the log on four points and a +59 goal difference after contrasting victories against Blue Waters on Saturday and Namibian Navy on Sunday.

Against Blue Waters they streaked into the lead from the start, going 16-5, 32-10 and 53-12 ahead in the first three quarters, before sealing an emphatic 71-19 victory.

The next day, though, they faced much stiffer resistance from Namibian Navy before a dramatic come-from-behind win in the final quarter.

Nothing much separated the two teams till half time, with Gunners leading 12-11 and 24-23 by the end of the first two quarters.

Navy, however, took a 39-36 lead by the third quarter, but Gunners made a great comeback in the final quarter to win the match 54-47.

Afrocat Lions, which won the season-opening 'Fast Fives' tournament, also got off to a winning start after beating Rebels 39-32 on Saturday and Grootfontein 51-26 on Sunday.

On Saturday their quarter leads were 11-8, 21-17 and 31-25, while their first three quarter leads against Grootfontein were 13-6, 25-15 and 36-19.

Afrocat Lions are now fourth on the log on four points and a +32 goal aggregate.

Otjo Nampol Netball Club went fourth on four points and a +20 goal aggregate after beating Namibian Navy 48-44 on Saturday and Blue Waters 48-32 on Sunday.

Rebels and Eleven Arrows are on two points each after both picked up a win and a defeat over the weekend.

Arrows beat Grootfontein 37-32 on Saturday, but then lost 47-33 to Rebels on Sunday.