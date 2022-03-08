Namibia: MSU Operations for 2021

The Meatco Northern Communal Area Subsidiary relentlessly operated the mobile slaughter unit, despite the numerous industry problems such as the Foot-and-Mouth disease outbreaks in the area.

The MSU is situated in the Kavango East and West regions with the aim to sustainably enhance livelihoods and the cattle business in the area.

In 2021, the MSU slaughtered 1 012 and paid an average price of N$ 18.57/ kilogram for live mass. The average live mass purchased for the period under review was 416kg, with a total purchase cost of N$7.7 million.

The age distribution was A-grade 10%, AB, 19%, B, 26% and C was 45%, while the fat distribution for the period was as follows 0, 10% 1, 25% and 2 - 6 was 65%.

During the period under review, only 94 farmers were able to market their animals to Meatco's MSU due to the marketing limitations in the NCA.

Meatco's NCA Subsidiary (Pty) Ltd chief executive officer Kingsley Kwenani says the MSU is doing its utmost best to accommodate slaughter-ready animals marketed at the unit in accordance with the capacity of the unit. However, the maximum capacity of the unit has not been achieved since its inception due to limited markets from where the products in the MSU are produced. This is a situation that is seeing a long waiting list of farmers who want to slaughter their animals at the MSU.

"We will strive to keep availing a market to our farmers at all times during these difficult economic times, and in the midst of numerous challenges that hamper the growth of the agriculture sector in the NCA as well as in the whole of Namibia. The issue of the long waiting list will be sorted out once we start operating the Rundu abattoir because we will be able to conform to the Commodity-Based Trade Protocols that will open up more markets for the NCA products." Kwenani observed.

For a booking at the MSU, producers must contact the livestock procurement officer, Daniel Hangula at 081 278 9166, or the manager: livestock procurement, Thimoteus Kativa. Payments to producers are done between 15 - 30 days after invoice date.