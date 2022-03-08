Namibia: Swapo VP Urges Open-Mindedness

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah called on supporters to become more open-minded to prepare to win back control of lost constituencies in the next elections.

She said this during a community meeting in Keetmanshoop last weekend. The party leader urged those present to start with the process of introspection to carry out a critical analysis of past situations and mistakes.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said it could only be through party engagement that leaders and members can consult each other. "We (national leadership) are visiting your region to do an analysis of how to implement the Swapo party manifesto at both regional council and local authority levels in preparedness for the 2024 National Assembly and Presidential as well as 2025 regional council and local authority elections," she explained.

The party vice president, who also serves as both deputy prime minister and minister of international relations, warned supporters that time is running out, and the leadership should go back to the drawing board to see what went wrong when the party lost some ground in //Kharas and some other regions during the 2020 regional council and local authority elections.

"Our beliefs and actions should always be in the best interest of the people of Namibia and the Swapo party," she said. She also urged sympathisers to fight hard in winning back the economic centres, including Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Keetmanshoop and Mariental, which are now under the control of the opposition.

The Landless People's Movement made history when it won seven out of eight seats on the Hardap Regional Council, as well as winning control of most local authorities in the //Kharas region. One of the main concerns raised during the meeting was the assumption of only the youth benefiting from projects and employment opportunities whilst the older segment of the population is excluded.

"The Swapo party does, however, regard this issue as a serious concern which is not only unique in the //Kharas region but rather countrywide, and will take it up with government," she said.

She added that government would now look into the possibility of acquiring land at the Neckartal Dam outside Keetmanshoop for the affected groups to start irrigation projects there.

"Government will always strive in all its efforts to balance opportunities bringing about development.

But those unemployed should also try to become job creators instead of expecting from government to address all their needs," she urged. Nandi-Ndaitwah also strongly rejected the notion that some ministers in power since the country's independence are rather only reshuffled if not performing, whilst the younger generation is not given an opportunity to serve in such high-profile government positions.

"These ministers referred to are reshuffled on the prerogative of the President of Namibia in order to acquaint themselves with various services delivered and activities carried out by government.

Furthermore, there are currently many young Namibians serving as ministers/deputy ministers, members of parliament and ambassadors at our foreign missions," she countered.