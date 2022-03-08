Namibia: Chinese National Loses Over N$100 000 in Burglary

A Chinese national with permanent Namibian residence filed a complaint with the police when more than N$119 000, among other goods, got stolen from her premises on Sunday.

The N$119 019 is a combination of three currencies: Thai baht ฿21 000, US$1 100, and Chinese RMB38 000.

Apart from the stolen money, the police report indicated that phones and clothes were amongst the stolen items. "They entered the yard through a front door of the four flats behind the main house that was not locked.

They then held four Chinese nationals at gunpoint and took properties, including two iPhones, a Huawei cell phone, clothes and money," said police spokesperson Elifas Kuwinga.

The three armed burglars allegedly proceeded to break into the main house, where they removed two television sets and two laptops. "The suspects further went to the second floor of the main house unnoticed, and removed two laptops from one room where the owner was fast asleep and his Huawei cell phone, and left the house," he added.

The stolen goods are estimated to be worth N$73 299 in total. The incident occurred on Sunday, 6 March at around 03h30 in Ludwigsdorf.

The thieves are alleged to have removed two precast panels from the boundary wall to gain access to the premises.

"The suspects in this matter are unknown, but investigations continue," said Kuwinga.