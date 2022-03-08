Kenya: Federation of Women Lawyers Urges Creation of Police Unit to Tame Rogue Boda Boda Operators

8 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Tracey Jebet

Nairobi — The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called for the creation of a task force to curb the rouge bodaboda industry.

Airing their sentiments at a protest held on Tuesday, FIDA presented a petition to the National Police Service Inspector General calling for protection of women in Kenya following the sexual assault of a female motorist on Friday along Forest Road.

"We call on the IG of police today. Whatever it means. Whether it will be a task force or a special unit to curb the boda boda drivers so that like other road users they are put under the adherence of the rule of law," said FIDA CEO Anne Ireri.

"We demand concerted efforts and public declarations from the current government as well as those seeking electoral offices to rein in on the bodaboda industry and ensure that women are safe as they use bodabodas," she added.

An NPS representative from the spokesperson's office, Bianca Nzioki, assured the protesters the police regrets the incident and progress had been made to ensure all culprits involved are brought to book.

"As a law enforcement agency we continue to do our part in ensuring that the rouge bodaboda riders face the wrath of the law and we call on the other stakeholders to join us in seeing this process through," Nzioki told the protesters.

FIDA was joined by Amnesty International, representatives from the Law Society of Kenya, university student leaders, and officials from the United Nations Population Fund.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X