South Africa: Statement By Graça Machel - International Women's Day 2022

press release

"Every 8th of March, we recall and salute those who have so valiantly made possible the gains in our struggle for gender equality. We celebrate the incredible achievements of women around the globe and the victories we have attained to bring us closer to gender-equal societies. But as we lay focus on our triumphs, we are also reminded by COVID of just how far we have yet to go to achieve the equality we seek and how important it is to close the inequality chasms that this virus has painfully deepened and widened.

As we rebuild and emerge from the most acute phase of the pandemic, we must deliver on commitments made to women over the course of the past few years and during our Generation Equality Forum in Paris last year. Recognizing the magnitude of the challenges we face; the time is now to put aspirational pledges into actionable plans. We must move to the undertaking of their swift implementation. COVID presents us with the opportunity to reimagine and redesign our societies into vibrant and equitable ones. How much progress have governments made in bringing gender to the Centre of their policies? How have business and civil society transformed their practices to advance women's rights? How many females enjoy positions of leadership and influence in our decision-making spaces? How many women are driving COVID relief committees and at the helm of recreating our communities into ones of social justice?

At the Graça Machel Trust, in conjunction with our partners, we are working to transform institutions to bring women to the Centre of the development agenda and equip women to remove structural barriers within our economies. We are nurturing female entrepreneurs to grow in their numbers and leadership capability, partnering with governments and financial institutions to expand access to finance, and increasing digital financial inclusion for women across the African continent.

Let this International Women's Day, be one of celebration, but more importantly, vigorous commitment to push forward the boundaries of transformation."

Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias

The Graça Machel Trust