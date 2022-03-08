Africa: Comoros Name Zerdouk As New National Team Coach

Frenchman Younes Zerdouk has been named as the permanent coach of the Comoros national team following the departure of their former trainer.

The 48-year-old, of Moroccan descent, was appointed on Monday by the Comoros Football Federation (FFC) just days after the exit of former coach Amir Abdou.

Abdou resigned as the coach of Comoros two weeks ago after eight years in charge of the Africa Cup of Nations debutantes, who reached the last 16 of the Cameroon tournament.

The FFC took the decision not to severely disrupt the backroom staff following Abdou exit by appointing Zerdouk who has been the assistant coach since 2017.

"Following the meeting of the Executive Committee in Anjouan, the Comoros Football Federation has decided to appoint Younes Zerdouk as head coach of the national team," a statement from the FFC read on Monday night.

Zerdouk will be assisted by Djamel Bakar, a former striker who worked in a similar position for French sides AS Monaco and Montpellier Herault SC.

Kassim Abdallah, a former Olympique Marseille player, who has just retired from international football, will take the role of General Manager of the Cœlacanthes.

The new coaching staff will make their debut on 25 March during the friendly match between Comoros and Ethiopia.

They are also expected to be in charge for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.