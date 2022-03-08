Nigeria: We Suspect Foul Play, Won't Embark On Hasty Burial - Bamishe's Family

The family of the murdered 22-year-old girl, Ayanwola Bamishe, whose corpse was recovered a few days after boarding a BRT bus in the Lekki area of Lagos, have said they are not ready for a hasty burial of their daughter.

The elder brother to the deceased, James Joel and her elder sister, Ayanwola Oluwamilola Titilayo who addressed a press conference at CDHR's office, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja with other members of the family said hasty burial may jeopardise the ongoing investigations to unravel the cause of their sister's death.

According to them, Lagos State Government should be held responsible for the death.

The family alleged that the video conversation before Bamishe's death alleged complicity on the part of the Busman and a sign that BTR buses are no longer secure for the common man.

"My sister died in agony, her private part was removed before her agonising death and was thrown out of the bus on the motion. We suspect foul play and we will not engage in hasty burial.

The Lagos State Government should be held responsible for the death of my sister," she said.

Details shortly...

