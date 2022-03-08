Nigeria: Wole Soyinka Not Involved in Sunday Igboho's Release - Counsel

Counsel to the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho, Mr Yomi Alliyu, SAN, on Tuesday, clarified that Noble Laureate, Professor Woke Soyinka was not part of the team that secured the release of the activist.

He said Professor Wale Adediran, a member of the Ilana Ono Oodua, was actively involved in the negotiation that led to Sunday Igboho's release.

He also said the Yoruba activist was hale and hearty.

Alliyu said: "Prof Wale Adeniran was actively involved in Sunday Igboho's release. Prof Wole Soyinka had nothing to do with the release of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho. He (Igboho) is also hale and healthy.

We will ever continue the immense contributions of Prof Wale Adeniran for the laudable role he played in negotiating the conditional release of our client."