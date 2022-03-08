Nigeria: U.S. to Deepen Trade in Nigeria As $100m Diaper Factory Opens

The United States government has affirmed its commitment to deepening trade and investment ties with Nigeria as Kimbely-Clark, a Texas based firm opened up its $100 million diaper manufacturing facility in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, the U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo, noted that, Nigeria is a critical market for American companies and improving the investment climate would result in more milestones for both countries.

Pierangelo noted that the US is proud to be one of the largest foreign investors in Nigeria as leading American brands expand their investment portfolio, providing job opportunities and supporting economic diversification objectives.

"U.S. Mission to Nigeria continues to work with our counterparts in the Nigerian government to promote an environment that is inviting to U.S. businesses. Through this model of cooperation, we will realize mutually beneficial outcomes - increasing investment, capacities for job creation, and partnerships while improving the lives of workers and consumers," Pierangelo added.

Pierangelo explained that the commissioning of the new facility showcases the commitment of the United States to deepen its trade and investment ties with Nigeria. She commended Kimberly-Clark for its investment in Nigeria and the company's contribution to improving hygiene and the health of the people of Nigeria.

Kimberly Clark's $100m state-of-the-art diaper manufacturing facility has the capacity to create over 1,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs with potential to scale over the next 3-5 years of operation.

The Ikorodu facility will produce diapers under the Huggies brand name, with the primary goal of producing quality Nigerian-made products for mothers and babies across the country.

Kimberly-Clark is an American brand with its headquarters in Texas, United States and has a presence around the world manufacturing hygiene and medical products.

It began operations in Nigeria in 2012, with the introduction of Huggies® diapers into the Nigerian market in 2015 and Kotex® sanitary pads in 2019.