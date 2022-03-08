Nigeria: Govt, Dangote, Others to Boost Kano's Economy Via Dala Port

The Kano State economy, especially the employment level, agricultural and industrial sectors will receive a major boost when the Dala Inland Dry Port, Kano becomes operational before mid-year.

The Dala Inland Dry Port, the biggest dry port in Northern Nigeria with about 20,000 TEUS is projected to employ over 350 Nigerians directly and create other numerous jobs.

There are four designated dry ports in the North out of six approved dry ports: Jos, Kaduna, Kano and Maiduguri. The other two are located in Ibadan and Abia state.

Speaking at the unveiling of the theme and logo of Dala Inland Dry Port, Kano and the Kano Economic Investment summit, the Chairman Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said the inland dry port begins the process of restoring Kano as a major commercial centre and an industrial hub in Nigeria.

Dangote who was represented by the Group Executive Director, Dangote Group, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, noted that goods made in Lagos usually came to Kano and proceeded to Niger, Chad, Sudan and others. Thus, the dry port will facilitate the movement of even more goods from Nigeria to other countries.

The Chairman/CEO of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu, said the port will bring faster economic development to Kano State, especially in the industrial agricultural sector as 61 per cent of Kano's economy is agriculture-based.

He also said with the capability of importing and shipping goods abroad directly from Kano, the socio-economic development will be unequalled.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State while unveiling the logo said the trans-Sahara trade route will be reopened with the facility, adding that the Kano economic city will leverage the port as well to ramp up value to investors.

The governor said the state government alone has spent over N2.7 billion for the construction of access roads, perimeter fencing, water and electricity.

He said the project was conceived over 20 years ago but did not go beyond paperwork.

"There is no option but to develop this dry port because Lagos is highly congested and we have to decongest Lagos to make business easy," he stated.