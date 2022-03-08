Nigeria: Scandal Rocks Selection of Substantive Immigration Boss

THE selection of new Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, is currently dogged by scandal.

Recall that following the retirement of Muhammed Babandede, in September 2021, Idris Jere was appointment in acting capacity.

The development, according to sources in the service, is causing discomfort and suspicion among the rank and file of the service.

Investigations revealed that immediately Idris Jere was appointed in acting capacity, 11 qualified senior officers were mandated to submit their curriculum vitae, after which they were screened and cleared by the DSS, being prerequisite for holding such an esteemed public office.

It was learned that four months after this, utter silence by the supervising minster on the appointment of a new CGI has been the order of the day.

Vanguard gathered that instead, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the Acting CGI Idris Jere and the management board invited only five senior officers out of the 11 screened for the job.

A reliable source revealed that the past Comptroller General of the NIS planned to impose his Principal Staff Officer, PSO, as the Nigerian Immigration Service boss, adding that explained the delay in selecting a new boss for the agency.

It was also learned that some concerned officials of the agency who alleged impunity on the part of the Interior

Minister, the Acting Immigration boss and the management board, are lamenting the prevailing situation.

They were also said to have urged the Presidency to call to order the minister, and all those involved in delaying the appointment of a substantive controller-general for the immigration.