Nigeria: Govt, Huawei Sign MOU to Train 1,000 Civil Servants

The federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Huawei Technologies for the training of 1,000 civil servants.

The third phase of the agreement tailored towards Information Communications Technology (ICT) for Change Programme was signed yesterday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and the Chairman/Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Trevor Liu.

Mustapha said that the signing of the MoU signified the continued healthy relations between the federal government and the private sector as represented in the areas of ICT capacity development in the Federal Civil Service.

He said the ICT for Change programme seeks to train and empower 1,000 Federal Civil Servants across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He noted that through the programme, about 2,000 Nigerian youths and 1,000 federal civil servants across MDAs would have been trained.

He disclosed that first phase of the programme held from January 14 to June 28 , 2019 led to the training of 935 participants across 101 MDAs.

The SGF added the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the health of global economies and warranted novel ways and means to provide solutions based on advanced technological developments.

He expressed hope the third phase programme will expand topics to focus on areas including: ICT development trends, E-Government for the future, 5G motivation and industry progress, cyber security strategies, project management principles and web design and maintenance training.

He said government expected that, this phase of the programme will consolidate on the gains of the last one to imbue participants with the skills to efficiently handle the demands of an increasingly digital economy transformation, e-governance and smart cities.