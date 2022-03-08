Nigeria: Plateau - 625 Violent Attacks Recorded in 20 Years - Coalition of Minority Rights

No fewer than 625 militia attacks have been carried out by bandits in Plateau state since 2001, an advocacy group, the Coalition of Minority Rights (CMR) has said.

It also disclosed that 151 of all the attacks took place in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state between 2001 and 2020

The group stated this known while expressing disappointment over the rejection of a bill to change the name of the LGA by the National Assembly.

Recall that during the plenary session last Tuesday, the Senate had among others voted against the bill and five other proposals which include the provision of special seats for women in the National Assembly and State Assembly, affirmative action for women in political party administration, the reserved quota for women, the Office of the Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory Administration, and the Appointment of a Minister from Abuja.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Monday, spokesman of the coalition, Rev. James Pam, said: "We want the public to know that the people of this LGA have experienced the highest number of assaults by herders as documented by Stefanos Foundation a member of our coalition between 2001 and 2020, they recorded a total of 625 attacks with 151 of them (that is, 24 per cent ) taking place in Barkin Ladi LGA.

"The public should know that this is not the first time that the people of that LGA are requesting for a name change, but the third time. They definitely have good reasons for the request and denying them this right goes against natural law, Nigerian laws, and international conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory.

"Five Bills simply sought to change or correct the names of seven LGAS in Nigeria. While 4 four bills for six name changes or corrections received the favour of almost all Senators present. However, 26 Senators from at least nine states voted against the change of Barkin Ladi's name.

On the rejection of the bills seeking the advancement of the rights of FCT's original inhabitants, Pam applauded Members of the House of Representatives for passing the bills for a Mayor and a Minister for the FCT but bemoaned the Senate's unwillingness to adopt the proposed laws.

"These people graciously surrendered their ancestral homes so that Nigerians may have central and befitting Federal Capital City. Yet their desire was denied by our Senators Note that their Traditional Rulers have not been accorded the same status by the FCT administration as other States are doing. We feel this is very unfair treatment of a minority group," he added.

He urged the national assembly to reconsider their positions by passing the six rejected bills.

