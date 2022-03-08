Nigeria: Be Accountable, Prudent, Gambo Warns Navy Officers

8 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, yesterday called for accountability, prudence and innovativeness in the management of the resources of the Nigerian Navy.

The naval chief said the call became imperative in view of the prevailing economic situation in the country and the limited resources available to the navy.

Gambo spoke at the opening ceremony of the "2022 Chief of The Naval Staff Retreat" at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja.

The retreat was attended by principal staff officers, flag officers commanding and commanders of autonomous units at the naval headquarters.

"Let me reiterate, however, that you will apparently be operating in a condition of reduced resource availability from the government. This fact emanates from the current challenging economy and the competing demands by other sectors of our national life.

"This challenge calls for prudence, innovativeness and accountability by the top echelon of the Nigerian Navy. I believe it will again be necessary for this retreat to try to resolve this albatross of the Nigerian Navy having to make do with limited funding in the face of rising challenges", he said.

Gambo called for concerted efforts of the officers and men to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

"I am delighted that we have all gathered like this to deliberate on ways of improving the Nigerian Navy for enhanced national prosperity.

"This is in tandem with my mantra 'It is our Navy' and that all hands need to be on deck to reposition the Nigerian Navy for operational efficiency and effectiveness in pursuit of our constitutional mandate," he said.

"Notably, the Nigerian Navy is the tireless and vigilant custodian of the nation's maritime security interest. It is statutorily empowered to provide security to the vast oil and gas industry in the nation's waters as well as our strategic lines of communications.

"Given our present high dependence on oil and gas revenue, the Nigerian Navy is undeniably a major contributor to the economic mainstay of Nigeria," he added.

Speaking further, Gambo said: For us as leaders, we must deem it a worthwhile obligation to do all that is necessary in securing the nation's economic prosperity, within the context of the prevailing national political economy and enhancing our security as a maritime force."

