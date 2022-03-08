South Africa: Natasha Thahane Reveals Baby Bump

8 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

South African actress Natasha Thahane has ended her social media sabbatical with a post announcing her pregnancy.

The Blood and Water star shared an image from her maternity photoshoot donning a satin burgundy outfit captioned with a crown.

Her entertainment industry colleagues Gail Mabalane, Kgosi Ngema, Ayanda Thabethe, Thando Thabethe, Mvelo Makhanya and Somizi congratulated her on the Instagram post.

This comes after Thahane took a break from social media after receiving backlash following her interview with podcaster MacG where she revealed that she had received R1 Million to study in New York from former South African deputy president Baleka Mbethe.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X