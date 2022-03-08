South Africa: Natasha Thahane Reveals Baby Bump

South African actress Natasha Thahane has ended her social media sabbatical with a post announcing her pregnancy.

The Blood and Water star shared an image from her maternity photoshoot donning a satin burgundy outfit captioned with a crown.

Her entertainment industry colleagues Gail Mabalane, Kgosi Ngema, Ayanda Thabethe, Thando Thabethe, Mvelo Makhanya and Somizi congratulated her on the Instagram post.

This comes after Thahane took a break from social media after receiving backlash following her interview with podcaster MacG where she revealed that she had received R1 Million to study in New York from former South African deputy president Baleka Mbethe.