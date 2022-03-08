Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's U.S.$5 Million Climate Action Initiative

Rwanda is among 12 countries that are set to benefit from a three-year project "GUARD AFRICA" to ensure just climate financing, just recovery from the impacts of climate change and Covid-19, promotion of green energy and accelerate the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) -- the pledges to combat climate change from 2021 to 2030.

Rwanda submitted its revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2020 and its implementation started last year.

The country needs over $11 billion to implement the measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 38 per cent by 2030.

At least $5.677 billion will be spent on mitigation measures to reduce causes of climate change while $5.364 billion will be spent on adapting to the effects of climate change.

The measures include renewable energy, green transport, waste management, climate-resilient agriculture, clean technologies in industries, green buildings, green cities, reforestation, water security, wetlands restoration climate compatible mining, disaster motoring, adaptation to disease outbreaks, livestock and crop insurance, storm water management, floods control among many others.

Out of $11 billion, it is expected that $4.155 billion will be sourced from domestic financing, while $6.885 billion will be sourced from external financing.

The GUARD AFRICA project is funded at a tune of 50 million Swedish krona ( $5.1million) - an seeks to catalyse conversations towards the acceleration of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) implementation and overall climate action.

It was unveiled in a one-week regional conference on sustainable development that was concluded in Kigali on Saturday, March 5.

Apart from Rwanda, other countries to benefit from the initiative include Botswana, Cameroon, Gabon, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia.

The initiative implemented by Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance -PACJA is aimed to mobilize, consolidate and unify efforts of civil society, climate change networks in every country, non-state actors and governments.

Patrick Karera, the permanent secretary at the ministry of environment said that the government and civil society working on climate change issues should combine ideas to cope with climate change.

"We expect just responses to climate change from coordinated efforts," he said.

Guarding women, youth against climate shocks

The Pan-African initiative is also expected to lobby policymakers at national and regional levels to eliminate barriers that encourage the subjection of women, girls and youth to vulnerabilities that impede their access to resilient livelihood opportunities and decent employment.

The project, again, seeks to tap into women-led groups' capacities to access productive assets needed to build their resilience against climate shocks, increase their food production and nutrition security as well as financial livelihoods

Experts suggest that efforts to promote the transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient, inclusive development, just responses to climate change should be directed to the grassroots level for businesses, communities, business groups, cooperatives and others.

Taking issues to COP27 in Egypt

The regional conference on sustainable development also validated and finalized the advocacy framework and strategy for forth-coming the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP27) which will take place in Egypt end of this year.

The activists are challenging African policy makers to think of an African vision towards COP27 saying that Africa's vulnerability to climate change should be a reason enough to stand up against climate change threats.

Karera said that African negotiators at such conferences should closely work with civil society organizations that are playing a big role in environmental protection and fighting climate change.

Faustin Munyazikwiye, Deputy Director General Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) and Rwanda's Chief Negotiator during UN conference of parties said that Africa needs climate financing which corresponds to its needs adding this should be discussed more at COP27 in Egypt.

Mithika Mwenda, the Executive Director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), noted that Africa's journey towards COP27 will not succeed if Africa is not united.

"We need unity among African COP27 negotiators who are currently divided because of personal interest," he said.

According to Mwenda, the Executive Director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), the COP27 should reflect on what it means for Africans and what gains Africa has and pushes its agenda, priorities and aspirations saying that Africa is the most affected by climate change.

"COP26 in Glasgow was a failure but we are here to prepare for COP27 - an African COP which shouldn't equally fail because it is Voices of Africans and bares hopes for all Africans," adds PACJA board chair, Nanjwa Bourawi.

"This COP 27 should actually speak to the needs and aspirations of African women," added Mela Chiponda, the African eco-feminist.

Faustin Vuningoma, the Coordinator of Rwanda Climate Change and Development organizations Network in Rwanda said that Rwanda is also preparing what issues it could take for discussions at COP27 and therefore civil society should participate.

"Rwanda is more vulnerable to climate change effects yet doesn't contribute much to climate change," he said.

He said that the "Loss and Damage" scheme should take new shape.

The compensation policy debate dubbed 'The Loss and Damage' is founded on the fact that developed countries have contributed highly to the causes of climate change and therefore should compensate poor countries.