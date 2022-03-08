Nigeria: Odumakin Disappointed At National Assembly for Rejecting Women Inclusion in Politics

President, Women Arise (WA), Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, yesterday, said the women folks were not surprised by the rejection to the amendment of the constitution that would guarantee more women representation in the polity, describing it as unfortunate.

She they anticipated the rejection by the National Assembly to grant more representation to women, but that the struggle had just begun as such denial "is neither resignation nor submission to it!"

Okei- Odumakin in a statement in Lagos titled: "The Hand That Rocks The Cradle will Still Rule The World - It's a Question of Time," insisted that gender equality being plain and just, the fight for such may be complicated but could not possibly be denied for much longer.

"It is no longer news that the Nigerian National Assembly has voted down two vital women-related Bills as the latest move towards Constitution-amendment appears to gain momentum. Although unfortunate, it is difficult for one who understands Nigeria, nay, the world, to express shock, for the denial was anticipated.

"Understanding it, however, is neither resignation nor submission to it! The fight for gender equality may be complicated but the strive for equity is plain and just. It cannot possibly be denied for much longer," the rights activist said.

She stressed that it was incumbent on women to realise that gender equality would not be given on a platter of gold, because it was asked for, adding that they must take the fight to the innards of political parties, to their homes, markets, and schools.

She charged them not to lose the bid for equity to men they gave birth to, nurtured, and natured, expressing the belief that the desired result would come with smart power, soft power, iron resolve, and steady will.

"The fight for gender equality may be complicated but the strive for equity is plain and just. It cannot possibly be denied for much longer. Women must simply realise that gender equality will not be given simply because it was asked for. We must take the fight to the innards of political parties, to our homes, to our markets, and to our schools.

"We cannot, and should not lose a bid for equity to people we bore, nurtured, and natured! The desired result will come with smart power, soft power, iron resolve, and steady will. With improved strategic ingredients and preparedness, we shall relaunch and prosper in this bid.

"It is true the world favours the male gender in certain respect, yet, women must not give in, cave in or quit until we have what is rightfully ours. Women around the world have way too much to offer this boiling globe - but the opportunity is scarce despite efforts by men and women of goodwill alike to break the glass ceiling.

"From continent to continent and country to country, the world is in dire need of nursing and healing hands. When we return the Nigerian woman to her pride of place, we would have started the regeneration process in earnest. Mercifully, there are millions of men waiting to give a hand to one mother, one daughter, one wife and one woman."

"The present setback to gender equity in Nigeria can be a blessing in disguise; it can be a tipping point that will galvanise thoughts and leaders with a compelling seat at the table. Let's win the heart and head of our elected officials, giving them the benefit of doubt that they require better framing and superior argument," she stated.