Kenya: Boda Boda Riders to Have Unique Identifiers to Distinguish Them

Nairobi — The Boda boda Integrated Management System (IMS) patron Nickson Moseti says they are fast tracking the process of having all riders issued with unique identifiers to distinguish them as they operate.

The statement came even as a crackdown on the assault of a female motorist along forest road has intensified, with over 200 riders arrested and more than 100 motorcycles impounded.

Moseti said the unique identifiers will include badges and stickers, which they will be required to display at all times during operations and will help in identifying genuine riders from criminals.

"We are fast tracking the process so as to ensure that countrywide each rider has a unique identifier that will enable us to streamline and sanitize the industry," he said.

Moseti also indicated that they are working to put riders in formal groupings so as to make regulating them easy.

"We want to sensitize boda boda riders and have them enlisted in Saccos as it is in the case of matatus," he said.

Nairobi Acting Regional Police boss James Mugera said they will work with bodaboda leaders in restoring sanity in the sector.

Mugera stated that all bodas and riders will be required to follow all traffic rules and regulations and operate within the allowed zones.