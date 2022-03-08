Kenya: Boda Boda Riders to Have Unique Identifiers to Distinguish Them

8 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Boda boda Integrated Management System (IMS) patron Nickson Moseti says they are fast tracking the process of having all riders issued with unique identifiers to distinguish them as they operate.

The statement came even as a crackdown on the assault of a female motorist along forest road has intensified, with over 200 riders arrested and more than 100 motorcycles impounded.

Moseti said the unique identifiers will include badges and stickers, which they will be required to display at all times during operations and will help in identifying genuine riders from criminals.

"We are fast tracking the process so as to ensure that countrywide each rider has a unique identifier that will enable us to streamline and sanitize the industry," he said.

Moseti also indicated that they are working to put riders in formal groupings so as to make regulating them easy.

"We want to sensitize boda boda riders and have them enlisted in Saccos as it is in the case of matatus," he said.

Nairobi Acting Regional Police boss James Mugera said they will work with bodaboda leaders in restoring sanity in the sector.

Mugera stated that all bodas and riders will be required to follow all traffic rules and regulations and operate within the allowed zones.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X