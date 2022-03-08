Kenya: KRA Defends Action Against Keroche

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA) has defended its actions against Keroche Breweries Ltd saying the alcohol manufacturer has consistently failed to remit taxes and also failed to honour its agreed payment plans.

According to KRA, the taxpayer (Keroche) has been collecting taxes from consumers but not remitting the same to KRA.

"By allowing any taxpayer to continue collecting taxes and not remitting the same, KRA will not be executing her mandate of ensuring that taxes that fall due are remitted in a timely manner and that all taxpayers remit their fair share of taxes," the taxman said in a statement.

The statement further noted that Keroche has now been accorded the opportunity to comply with the tax laws.

"To allow a manufacturer to sell their products without levying correct taxes or to collect taxes without remitting will amount to granting those evading taxes undue advantage over the many law-abiding taxpayers who diligently pay their taxes," KRA said.

According to KRA, this will introduce distortions in the market that will end up killing tax-paying businesses at the expense of those that do not remit taxes

In the end, this will mean that no taxes will be paid and employment will be lost when the tax-paying businesses close down due to unfair competition from those not paying taxes.

"KRA is committed to its mandate of revenue collection and trade facilitation. Addressing market distortions created by illicit trade which include non-payment of correct taxes is also trade facilitation."