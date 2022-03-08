Kenya: President Kenyatta Orders Nationwide Crackdown on Boda Boda Operators

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a countrywide crackdown on boda boda operators following the assault of female motorists along Forest Road.

Speaking during the country's celebrations to mark International Women's Day on Tuesday, President Kenyatta condemned the incident and said the crackdown is timely to rein in on rogue elements.

"Yesterday I did give instructions that I have ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators starting here in Nairobi and moving all across the country," the Head of State said in a speech delivered at the event held at the Kenya School of Government.

While he applauded the riders who offer great service to the country while operating within the framework of the law, he noted that the prevalent rouge behavior by the boda boda riders cannot be condoned.

"So I have instructed the relevant law enforcement officers to use the instruments within the law to punish the culprits," said the President.

President Kenyatta also ordered the re-registration of boda boda operators even as he reiterated the move is not aimed at stifling small businesses but rather to protect the lives of women and Kenyans at large.

Further, he said that the government has made progress in curb Gender-Based Violence (GBV) through efforts such as the creation of guidelines for the management of county gender-based recovery centers and the creation of an integrated policy response for GBV in the National Police Service to provide victims with the necessary psychosocial and legal support.

"Despite these efforts, there are still outstanding systemic, structural, cultural barriers and regional disparities to address and for this reason, a continuous focus on gender-related issues is a priority for his administration," said President Kenyatta.

The event was also graced by the First Lady of Rwanda Jeannette Kagame, Kenya's Margaret Kenyatta, and the Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Prof Margaret Kobia.