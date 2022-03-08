Namibia: PDM Assists, Not Just Criticise Govt - Vries

Popular Democratic Movement assigned leader for the //Kharas region Ricky Vries said the movement is not only there to criticise government in what they are doing, but rather also assist it accordingly.

He said this during a plenary meeting held in Keetmanshoop last weekend.

"PDM recently donated a clinic to the community of Grünau whereby government should only appoint health workers there," he mentioned as an example.

The member of parliament added that during a meeting between government and ReconAfrica where PDM leader McHenry Venaani was also in attendance, the movement once again demonstrated its astute commitment to the people of Namibia.

"PDM as the only opposition political party so far succeeded in soliciting an amount of N$180 000 from the Canadian company, which we pledged towards assisting the repatriation of stranded Namibians in Ukraine as a result of the ongoing war in that country with Russia," he explained.

Vries also reminded party leaders who were present that whatever is decided or implemented at the national level by PDM, should be cascaded down to regional and urban levels.

"We furthermore want to see your aggressive involvement in our women and youth party structure activities from now on," he urged supporters.

Vries also objected to the national budget being described as youth-centred.

"How is this possible if the youth ministry received an increase of N$50 million, which is at the same time earmarked to upgrade a sports stadium?" he questioned. Vries recommended the budgetary allocations for veterans' affairs and that of youth should be swopped around for the youth to get the bigger chunk. "As Namibians, we can recognise those who fought during the liberation of this country, but the youth is the future," he said.

The assigned leader also called on the LPM //Kharas leadership to constantly and aggressively engage the youth in matters of the day.

"Start with those turning 16 years of age and will be eligible to vote in the next elections as this segment of our population represents the highest percentage in terms of totals, but are the ones casting the least of votes during elections," he said.