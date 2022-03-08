Nigeria: Gender Bill - Female Lawyers Mobilise Against Return of Lawmakers

Female lawyers in the country yesterday called on all women in the country to ensure that they vote against current lawmakers at the National Assembly, who voted against the passage of the gender bill, last week.

The women lawyers under the aegis of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), described as disgraceful the rejection of the bill by the law makers and called for its reversal.

Country Vice President/ National President, FIDA Nigeria, Mrs Amina Agbaje, made the call during a webinar to commemorate the 2022 International Women's Day celebration.

Mrs. Agbaje, who noted that the theme for this year's celebration: 'Gender Equality Today for A Sustainable Tomorrow, is apt and timely, stated that without gender equality today, Nigeria's tomorrow is doomed.

While describing the rejection of the bill as "heart wrenching", she called on women in the country not to give up the struggle as gender equality she maintained is crucial to the development and survival of Nigeria.

"Indeed, as it stands now, it is a fight that Nigerian women must fight to finish. Let us all renew our spirits for the task ahead.

"Let us consider this disgraceful act of the National Assembly members as a set up not a setback. Let us sustain the call for the National Assembly to reverse itself and pass these Gender Bills for the sake of the greatness of our country - Nigeria.

"We must engage with our representatives to reconsider their decision. 2023 is around the corner. All representatives who voted against the Gender Bills must not be re-elected.

"As we discuss, let us come up with strategies that will spur us up to the renewal of our determination.

"May I conclude by saying that we need all hands on deck to challenge Gender inequality for a Sustainable tomorrow in our country. All our Branches must put in more efforts. United we shall succeed", she said.