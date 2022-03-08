Malawi: Bushiri Outlines Guidelines for His Bursary Scheme

Founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, on Monday outlined guidelines prospective beneficiary will need to follow when applying for support in secondary school or tertiary education.

In his quest to complement government efforts to increase access to quality education for all, Bushiri has established a bursary scheme through which he is targeting 5, 000 needy students with full educational support.

Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe on Monday, Prophet Bushiri said he is overwhelmed with the number of requests for financial support from needy learners across the country.

He said the scheme is therefore a direct response to the needy and helpless Malawians youths, who are failing to pursue their education due to user fees challenges.

"The bursary target two types of students: One, secondary school students who got selected to public secondary schools but can't afford user fees; two, students with scholarship to public universities but, faced with various circumstances, can't afford user fees," he said.

Asked if the beneficiaries will be required to pay back the money after the completion of school, Bushiri said he would encourage the beneficiaries to pay back through carrying out charity work once employed.

"This bursary is free, but beneficiaries are encouraged, once they start working, to replicate the favour to other less privileged students," he said.

Bushiri said for one to benefit, the student must be not more than 27 years of age and has to make make an application for the bursary and send it to [email protected].

Prospective students are supposed to include the following in their application letters:

1. Name and your traceable address

2. Confirmation that he/she is a Malawian either though national identity card or any ID.

3. State with facts, reasons why you need the bursary

4. Institution where you are studying and level of the education

5. Name and contact of (i) parent or guardian and (ii) the headteacher or registrar of your institution.

6. The amount of fees needed per term or semester.

After the application, the Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF) team will release names of those that will further be authenticated to be considered for the bursary.