Zimbabwe: Sables' Squad Announced

THE Sables technical team has announced a provisional rugby squad for the Currie Cup Goshawks and Wider Sables squad.

The squad is expected to camp in Harare and Cape Town respectively before they play in the Currie Cup First Division Cup in South Africa early next month.

The Zimbabwean team will proceed to France for the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup that also serves as the final round of Rugby World Cup 2023 qualifiers for the African teams.

The management team says the door is still open to other players and the final traveling team for the two tournaments will be announced soon.

"While this is a wider squad, the management team of the Sables and Goshawks have not completely shut the door on any players who will be playing well at their clubs. Some players due to foreseen and unforeseen circumstances will only be available for a period at which time the wider pool will come in handy.

"The final traveling team for the Currie Cup and qualifiers in France will be announced soon," read the statement.

The Squad:

Forwards

Farai Mudariki, Cleopas Kundiona, Gabriel Sipapate, Doug Juscczyk, Bornwell Gwinji, Victor Mupunga, Dean Makoni, Michael Kumbirai, Demos Mbauya, Panashe Rukodzi, Tyran Fagan, Aaron Juma, Mathew Mandiona, Declan Ralphs, David Makamba, Godwin Mangenje, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, Goerge Saungweme, Godfrey Muzanaragwo, Sean Beevor, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Johan Stander, Biselele Tshamala, Mungo Mason, Aiden Burnett, Sebastian Roche, Nyasha Tarusenga, Kelvin Kanenungo, Buthe Mavesere, Connor Prtichard, Jason Fraser, Tapiwa Tsomondo.

Backs

Hilton Mudariki, Kyle Galloway, Keith Chiwara, Brendon Curle, Boyd Rouse, Takudzwa Chieza, Marcus Nel, Ngoni Chibuwe, Russell Dinha, Riaan O'neill, Darrel Makwasha, Shayne Makombe, Mathew McNab, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Munashe Chaitezvi, Tapiwa Mafura, Daniel Capsopoulos, Brendon Mandivenga, Tawanda Matipano, Connor Kennedy