Zimbabwe: Transport Woes Loom This Evening As Zupco Fails To Secure Fuel

In an update, the bus company says this has been necessitated by delays in fuel deliveries at Zupco.

"The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) wishes to advise the commuting public that there will be transport challenges this evening. This has resulted from delays in fuel deliveries at Zupco," said Zupco.

"However, the commuting public should not panic as illustrious efforts are underway to ensure that the challenge is resolved. We remain committed and will continue to serve the nation with safe, reliable and affordable travel."

The development comes just a few days after government raised fuel prices for both petrol and diesel to US$ 1.51 in response to rising global fuel prices fueled by the conflict in Ukraine which has affected supply.

The commuting public mainly in cities and towns is expected to endure transport problems this evening following the announcement which further exposes the country's failure to craft an efficient urban transport system.

Despite promises of more ZUPCO buses by the government, critics argue that the authorities should liberalize the urban transport system to allow more competition and efficient services to the public.

In any case, the Zupco buses are often overwhelmed by the huge demand for transport particularly during peak hours.