Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Appoints Top State Attorney Mutsonziwa Acting Prosecutor General

8 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed top state attorney, Nelson Mutsonziwa, as the acting prosecutor general.

The appointment was confirmed by chief secretary to the president and cabinet Misheck Sibanda in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Mutsonziwa replaces Kumbirai Hodzi who resigned Friday last week due to ill health.

"His Excellency the president of the republic of Zimbabwe Cde E.D Mnangagwa has in terms of section 340 of the Constitution appointed Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa as Acting Prosecutor General following the resignation of former Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi," Sibanda said.

Sibanda said Mutsonziwa's appointment is with immediate effect.

"The appointment is with immediate effect," the statement reads.

