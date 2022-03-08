Kenya: Designation of Former Nairobi Governor Sonko for Involvement in Significant Corruption

8 March 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The U.S. Department of State is designating former-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Gidion Mbuvi Kioko due to his involvement in significant corruption. While in office, Governor Sonko solicited bribes and kickbacks in exchange for awarding government contracts to his associates. His actions undermined the rule of law and the public's faith in Kenya's democratic institutions and public processes.

This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021. Under this authority, designated officials of foreign governments involved in significant corruption and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States. The Department of State is also announcing the designation of the following members of Sonko's immediate family: his wife Primrose Mwelu Nyamu Mbuvi; their daughters Saumu Agnes Mbuvi and Salma Wanjiru Mbuvi; and Sonko's minor child.

These designations reaffirm the commitment of the United States to combatting corruption and supporting the rule of law while strengthening democratic institutions in Kenya. We will continue to use all available tools to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally.

