Kenya: Tusker FC Down Wazito to Move Second in FKF PL Standing

8 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Defending champions Tusker FC moved up to second in the standing of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League after seeing off Wazito FC 3-0 on Tuesday evening at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Complex.

In the earlier kick-off, Police FC and KCB FC settled for a 1-1 draw, a result that saw the bankers move to 5th on the table with 33 points while the 'blue boys' stagnated at 13th with 24 points.

The win for Tusker courtesy of goals from Tanzanian Joshua Ibrahim and a brace from Ugandan Deogratious Ojok meant that the holders cut Kakamega Homoboyz lead to six points though the Western based club has a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the loss for struggling Wazito pushed them closer to the relegation zone where they now occupy 15th spot with 20 points, just two above Nzoia Sugar, who are on the drop zone.

