Kenya: Double World Champ Kibai Wins Trials to Book Deaflympics Ticket

Nairobi — Double World Deaf athletics champion, Simon Kibai booked a slot in the upcoming Deaflympics Summer Games slated for this year in Brazil.

Kibai, the reigning Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) Sportsman Living With A Disability, cruised to victory in the men’s 5000m final during the athletics Trials held at the Moi International Sport Center Kasarani on Tuesday.

Kibai, clocked 14 Minutes, 41.9 Seconds beat Ian Kahinga who finished second in a time of 15 Minutes, 04.5 Seconds while Amos Kiplangat was placed third in 15 Minutes, 05.9 Seconds with both joining Kibai in making team Kenya for the men’s 5000m.

In the corresponding women’s race, Serah Wangari from Nyandarua emerged the winner after returning 18 Minutes, 55.5 Seconds ahead of Grancy Kendagor who was second in 19 Minutes, 08.1 Seconds while Lorine Ngonga closed the podium after timing 21 Minutes, 52.5 Seconds to all seal tickets to represent Kenya in the global multi-sport event.

“I am elated to qualify, the trials are never easy because Kenya is a home of athletics talent, the team that has made it is strong and we will go to brazil to do our best and come back home with medals,” Kibai said after the win.

The Summer Deaflympics Games will be hosted in the Brazil Southern City, Caxias du Sol from May 1-15, 2022.