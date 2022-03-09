South Africa: Due To Further Failures Of Generation Units, Stage 4 Loadshedding Will Be Implemented From 09:00 Today Until 05:00 On Friday In Order To Manage The Emergency Reserves

press release

Wednesday, 09 March 2022: It is with a great deal of disappointment that Eskom has to inform the public that further failures overnight of generation units has necessitated the implementation of Stage 4 loadshedding starting at 09:00 this morning. Unfortunately, this has to continue until 05:00 on Friday. Thereafter loadshedding will be lowered to Stage 2 until 05:00 on Monday morning.

Eskom would like to apologise for the implementation of loadshedding, and will continuously review the situation and act appropriately as circumstances change. Members of the media are invited to an emergency media briefing starting at 10:00.

Overnight a unit each at Kendal, Duvha, Camden and Kusile power stations tripped. Since then, we have returned four units to service. However, these units still need to ramp up to full output, which necessitates a high usage of emergency generation reserves today. This being the fourth day of extremely high diesel usage, the emergency reserves are being depleted faster than can be replenished.

Stage 4 loadshedding will therefore give us the space required to replenish the emergency reserves and continue to manage the system safely.

Total breakdowns amount to 15 439MW while planned maintenance is 5 505MW of capacity.

Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us limit the impact of loadshedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

We will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.