Nigeria: NBBF Crisis - FIBA Acknowledges Benin City Congress

While the NBBF crisis has been counterproductive on all fronts, it is not yet clear if the latest correspondence from FIBA will douse the tension.

The International Basketball Federation has sent an official letter acknowledging the Elective Congress of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) held on January 31, 2022, in Benin City.

The letter, which was addressed to Musa Kida, confirmed the receipts of results from the Elective Congress in Benin City where Kida and some others were elected into the NBBF Board for a fresh four-year tenure.

The letter read in part: FIBA acknowledges the results of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Elective Congress held on January 31, 2022. Accordingly, FIBA takes note of the election of the following persons to the NBBF board for the following four years

"President: Musa Kida, Vice President: Babs Ogunade: North-central Rep. Deishi Adamu, North-east Rep. Abba Kaka, North-west Rep. Surajo Yusuf, South-east Rep. Ugo Udezue, South-south Rep. Ahamaudu Kida, South-west Rep. Olumide Oyedeji."

While congratulating the elected individuals in the correspondence sent March 7, FIBA requested to be furnished with the names of the others meant to fill vacant positions on the board.

It is not yet clear if the FIBA letter will effectively mark an end to the crisis plaguing the NBBF.

Another rival board elected from the parallel polls conducted in Abuja the same day is also laying claim to the administration of the country's basketball.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, Mark Igoche who was voted as NBBF President from the Abuja election, said he is not privy to the letter sent by FIBA to Kida but promised to revert once a meeting he was attending was over.

"I am not aware of any letter, right now I am in a meeting, I will call you back once I am done," Mr Igoche told PREMIUM TIMES.

Delayed action

With both elections concluded over a month ago, many had anticipated a quicker resolution from the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the Nigeria Olympic Committee who have continued to delay up until now.

While attending a function hosted by the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs almost two weeks ago in Lagos, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, spoke with reporters on the leadership crisis plaguing the NBBF.

The Minister said: "Basketball... We've managed that crisis, but you see to resolve it, you have to choose as stakeholders to either work together or end up in the court of law, this idea that the ministry is a court of law and must give a final verdict... we have tried our best, we had four different conversations, virtual meetings, it didn't work. We set up a reconciliation committee, they came up with their recommendation, we had to work with FIBA in order to avoid a ban... "

Mr Dare highlighted how the Ministry, regardless of the leadership tussle, had been able to see both the D'Tigers and D'Tigress excel in their international engagements.

"We are (at) the point now that the elections have been held, unfortunately, we had two elections, the Ministry has issued a statement that once we review the reports, we will engage and eventually make known our position. That process has started and should be concluded by next week."

While the leadership crisis lingers, the Minister insists what is most important is the development of basketball which he says is more paramount than any individual or group of individuals.