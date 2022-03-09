Tanzania: NMB Launches 'Umebima' Insurance Literacy Drive

THE current low uptake of insurance services in the country can be significantly increased if the public could be rightly enlightened and timely mobilized to embrace the risk management service, a senior NMB official said yesterday.

Chief for Retail Banking, Mr Filbert Mponzi, told this reporter that the country has huge potential to attain the national 50 per cent insurance services usage target by 2030.

He added that it also possesses vast opportunities to tremendously improve on the current less than one per cent insurance penetration rate, which is among the lowest in the world. Speaking after officially launching the "Umebima" insurance literacy campaign in Dar es Salaam, he said what was required to attain national insurance inclusion targets was investing in insurance education and sensitizing the masses on the virtues of hedging against contingent risks or uncertain financial losses.

Equally important, he explained, was the affordability factor that is why NMB Bank has partnered with Reliance Insurance to design a policy package for petty traders whose premium is only 10,000/-.

"Today, we are launching the "Umebima" promotion to educate and mobilise Tanzanians to insure life and property since insurance uptake in the country remains low with not many people benefitting from the service," Mr Mponzi said at the Karume market before launching the grassroots campaign.

One of top lender in the country said in a statement that "Umebima" is a campaign aimed at mobilising more Tanzanians to take up insurance services since the bank believes insurance uptake in the country can exceed the 50 per cent target set in the Financial Services Development Plan for 2020/21 - 2029/30.

"Available statistics show that currently only 15 per cent of Tanzanians uses various insurances," reads the NMB press release.

NMB's Head of Bancassurance, Mr Martine Massawe, challenges Tanzanians to use the Umebima campaign to learn more about insurance and the financial benefits of the service.