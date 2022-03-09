Tanzania: Distilling Firm Honors Exemplary Women

TANZANIA Distilleries Limited through its Konyagi spirit has released a special edition bottle to recognize the role played by women in the society, as the group commemorated the International Women's Day yesterday.

The special edition bottles have special label that have a female Mzaramo icon.

The company has also acknowledged 50 women who broke the bias by making a difference in the society. The Konyagi Brand Manager, Ms Pamela Kikuli said yesterday in Dar es Salaam that they have produced over 50,000 500mls Konyagi special edition bottles with a special label that will now have a female icon.

"In order to recognize the role played by women in the society we have decided to dedicate these special edition bottles to them during this month, where they will be sold in different outlets for only 8,000/- which is the recommended price," she said.

Ms Kikuli called on all Konyagi lovers to identify the women who have made an impact in their lives and buy them the special editions to make them feel special and appreciated.

She said Konyagi has already identified 50 women who have been exemplary in various walks of life which are pre-dominantly run by men.

"The special edition bottles will be sold in different outlets this month and we are calling on our consumers to go for it during this period of celebrating women," said the Brand Manager who also urged consumers to drink responsibly and to avoid drinking and driving.

According to Ms Kikuli, only the icon will change but the true taste of Konyagi will remain the same. "We have not changed the product, we are only honoring women during this year's International Women's Day by placing a female icon on some bottles," she added.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 - is a day that commemorates the social, political and economic achievements of women.

It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. The theme for this year's International Women's Day is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.