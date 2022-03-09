Tanzania: Rukwa Works On Water Tapping All Villages

9 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

RUKWA'S Rural and Urban Water Supply Agency (RUWASA) has received 2.485bn/- from Tanzania Social Economic Response Programme (TCRP) under the Covid-19 scheme.

This will boost the region's ability to implement its three years plan (2021/2022-2024/2025) to ensure all remaining 138 villages have access to the clean water supply.

The region has 339 villages, among them 201 have access to clean water supply and the remaining 138 have yet to access to clean water supply.

RUWASA Regional Manager, Eng Boaz Matundali, said TCRP encompasses a national development plan, an outline of the country's agenda of vaccinating 20 per cent of the population with COVAX.

"A population of 16,518 citizens will benefit once the construction of the projects are completed," he said.

The fund under the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s relief package will improve water quality and quantity in the Rukwa region of which five water projects will be executed in rural areas in Sumbawanga, Kalambo and Nkasi Districts.

Eng Matundali said the implementation of the projects will involve the construction of water infrastructures as well as the procurement of water pipes.

